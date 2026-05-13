Cuttack: Youth attacked with sharp weapon

Advertisement

Cuttack: A youth was allegedly attacked by a group of miscreants with sharp weapons near Chandi Chhak in Cuttack City of Odisha last night.

The injured youth has been identified as Mohammad Imtiaz.

According to reports, the accused allegedly attacked Imtiaz with sharp weapons, leaving him seriously injured. The attack is suspected to be the result of previous enmity between the accused and the victim.

Advertisement

Following the attack, locals rushed the injured youth to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

On being informed, cops from Cantonment Police Station reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

Efforts by the police are currently underway to identify and apprehend the accused involved in the attack.