Cuttack: Young woman sustains critical burn injures under mysterious circumstances

Advertisement

Cuttack: A young woman sustained critical burn injures under mysterious circumstances inside her house in Dolamundai area of Cuttack City today.

As informed by her neighbours, they noticed smoke emitting from the girl’s house this evening and heard her crying for help. Immediately, they rushed to the spot and broke open the door and found her burning.

Soon, they rushed the girl to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. She is said to have sustained 40 to 50 percent burn injuries and is under critical condition.

Advertisement

A team of firefighters also reached the girl’s house after getting information about the fire and brought the situation under control. The local police also arrived and initiated an investigation into the matter.

However, it is not immediately known under what circumstances fire occurred in the house and she sustained critical burn injuries. Further probe by the police expected to reveal whether someone set her on fire or she herself took the extreme step with the aim to end her life.

Reports suggest that the incident occurred when the girl was all alone in the house. Her parents and brother, who are doing jobs, were not in the house for the last four to five days.

Also Read: 50 Shops Gutted In Massive Fire In Paradip Market