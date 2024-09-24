Cuttack: Woman levels misbehaviuor allegation against police personnel, complaint lodged

Cuttack: A woman reportedly lodged a complaint at Cuttack Sadar Police Station alleging that she was misbehaved by some police personnel recently.

Some staff from the Cuttack Sadar Police Station had reportedly gone to the Sankhatras area at around 12 AM on Sunday in a PCR van to probe a case. As alleged by the woman, the PCR van parked infront of her house while she was standing along with her family members and one of the cops asked her the direction to a particular person’s residence.

After she guided, some cops went to the man’s house while some stayed in the PCR Van and were allegedly talking in filthy language. They even allegedly drank liquor. On seeing this, she asked the police personnel to move the vehicle and park elsewhere. Following this, an argument took place between them and irate over the argument, the cops allegedly misbehaved with her and threatened her. They even used slang to scold her.

Later, the woman filed a complaint at Cuttack Sadar Police Station, based on which police registered a case under sections 296, 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and started an investigation into the matter.