Cuttack: Woman attempts suicide on rail track with 7-month-old child, saved by RPF

Cuttack: The Cuttack unit of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a woman’s life while she was attempting to commit suicide with her seven-month-old child today.

The woman, who is yet to be identified, reportedly reached the railway track along with her toddler. Suspecting something fishy as the woman was not carrying any belongings with her, the RPF personnel rushed to the spot and rescued her. They convinced her not to take the drastic step.

While talking to her, the RPF personnel came to know that she was attempting to end her life due to family fight. Later, the family members were called and a discussion was held with them.

Both the woman and her family members mutually sorted out their problems following which, she was handed over to them.