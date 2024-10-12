Cuttack to become smart city, CM said after visiting Durga puja pandals in Silver city

Cuttack: Cuttack to become smart city – Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said this after visiting Durga puja pandals in Silver city of Odisha.

After visiting the pandals the CM had his meal at the Circuit house. Later he said that Cuttack will be made a smart city. He actually said that Cuttack and Bhubaneswar will be merged to form a smart city.

The BJP government in Odisha is focusing on how to develop the city of Cuttack. This city will become a smart city in the coming days. By this the development of Cuttack will be accelerated.

It is to be noted that today Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited different Puja pandals of Cuttack. The CM visited as many as 40 puja pandals and thus participated in the famous Durga puja of the silver city of Odisha.

The CM offered ‘pushpanjali’ at a few pandals. He also took pictures with people. Majhi was welcomed by Pratapnagari Puja Committee. People are very happy to get Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi with them. The priests also blessed the Chief Minister.

He also visited Gopalpur, Chauliaganj, Khan Nagar puja pandals.

Similarly, yesterday, the Chief Minister visited various Pujamandap in the capital. First, the Chief Minister visited Patnasahi Pujamandap in Bhubaneswar. Then he visited Sundarpada, Barmunda, Nayapalli, Rasulgarh, Shaheed Nagar, Bomikhal, Lakshmi Sagar and Station Bazar Mandap.