Cuttack: Three killed, two inured as bolero collides with tanker

Cuttack: At least three people were killed and two others were critically injured after a bolero lost control and collided with a tanker on Tuesday morning. The incident took place near Rajakana Chhak on NH-16 in Cuttack’s Tangi area.

According to sources, the Bolero driver lost control of the veghicle after he fell asleep while driving during the early morning hours. The out of control vehicle crossed the divider and collided with a tanker in the opposite side road. The vehicle was heading towards Cuttack when the accident happened.

The driver, and other two male passengers lost their lives on the spot. Meanwhile, other two have been admitted at the SCB hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

