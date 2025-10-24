Cuttack: Tension erupts during Kali Puja immersion procession, 2 injured

Advertisement

Cuttack: Tension erupted during the Kali Puja ido immersion procession near the Chandini Chowk of Cuttack city this evening.

As informed by sources, the Bakharabad Medha (tableau) was proceeding towards the immersion site peacefully. However, it halted mid-way near the Chandani Chowk due to some inconvenience leading to traffic congestion.

Soon, the police deployed on the spot asked the youths taking part the immersion procession to march forward. However, they reportedly sought some time to move ahead.

Following this, tension erupted on the spot as youths alleged that they were beaten up and manhandled by the cops, which sparked outrage among the participants. As a result, the Bakharabad Medha procession was halted midway.

However, the senior officials and members of several puja committees intervened and brought the situation under control. Thereafter, the ido immersion procession resumed.