Cuttack: Supari killer and aides attack wrong person, 4 arrested, watch

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Cuttack: In a bizarre incident, four persons were arrested in Cuttack, Odisha, on Tuesday for launching a lethal attack on a person. Astonishingly, they had taken a contract to kill someone else but attacked an innocent man, mistaking him for their target because his face resembled theirs.

The main accused has been identified as Chandan Bhola. He owns a bookshop in Badambadi area.

According to reports, a conspiracy was hatched to kill a businessman who has a book shop in the CDA area. Chandan had given an illegal contract worth one and a half lakh rupees to the contract killers to kill the businessman.

Accordingly, the contract killers attacked a person. However, they mistakenly attacked an innocent person.

Upon learning of the incident, Markat Nagar Police swung into action and arrested a total of four accused, including the main accused.

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The Commissionerate Police seized a bhujali, a bike, and a car in this connection.

Business enmity is said to be the reason behind the attack.

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