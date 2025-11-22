Cuttack: Seating capacity to be reduced at Barabati Stadium

Advertisement

Cuttack: The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has announced plans to reduce the seating capacity of Barabati Stadium by 2,500 seats. The decision was made in response to safety concerns raised by the Commissionerate Police, citing the stadium’s age.

According to officials, the width of the seats will be increased from 19 inches to 22 inches to enhance spectator comfort. The reduced seats will likely be adjusted near the ground, although no final decision has been made.

This renovation comes ahead of the highly anticipated South Africa-India T-20 match on December 9th. In a bid to improve crowd management, the OCA is also creating pathways and corridors in the galleries to facilitate easy entry and exit for spectators, particularly in emergency situations.

The stadium’s original capacity is 44,000 seats.