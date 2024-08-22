Cuttack SCB medical rape case: Odisha DMET asks principal to rusticate accused doctor 

Cuttack: Odisha Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has reportedly directed the principal of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack to rusticate the senior resident doctor, who is facing rape allegation charges by two women patients recently.

DMET Santosh Kumar Mishra has reportedly directed the principal of the State government-run hospital to rusticate the accused doctor of Cardiology Department Dilbag Singh Thakur.

Mishra informed that based on the report of the inquiry committee a letter has been sent to the Principal of the Medical College directing him to rusticate the accused doctor from his services.

He further clarified that the investigations corroborated the doctor’s involvement in the sexual assault case and there was no evidence of conspiracy or false implication against him.

It is to be noted here that the senior resident doctor was arrested by Mangalabag police on August 13 after two women patients, who are said to be the mother and aunty of another doctor of the hospital, lodged a complaint against him alleging that he raped them in the ECG room on the pretext of treatment.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government had constituted a probe committee consisting (Dr.) Santosh Kumar Mishra, DMET, Odisha, (Dr.) Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, Superintendent, SCB MCH, Cuttack and I/c Dean & Principal, SCB MC, Cuttack and (Dr.) Roma Rattan, Joint DMET, O/o DMET, Odisha.

Also Read: Achyuta Samanta appointed as Senior Adviser to the President of National Transition Council of Guinea