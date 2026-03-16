Cuttack SCB Medical fire incident: Identity of deceased persons ascertained, check list

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Cuttack: In the matter of the massive fire incident in the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack of Odisha, the identity of the deceased persons has been ascertained.

As per the information, the deceased have been identified as Ramesh Parida, Dashru Munda, Md. Neum, Gaurang Barak, S. K. Abdul Sattar, Madhusudan Dalai, Krishna Chandra Biswal and Rabindra Das, Cheru Parida and Menka Rout.

It is to be noted that yesterday night about 2.30 am a massive fire broke out at SCB Medical. People are facing immense problems due to the fire. It is reported that 10 people have died in the fire.

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On receiving the information, the fire brigade of the SCB Medical College immediately reached the spot and tried to douse the fire. Later, three fire engines arrived. Efforts were made to immediately transfer the patients from the ICU.

The critically ill patients have been transferred to the New Medicine ICU. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi went to the New Medicine ward first after reaching the SCB. Health Secretary, Cuttack Collector, Cuttack DCP reached the spot. It is reported that the fire has been completely doused.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 25 lakh has been announced for each of the families of the deceased persons.