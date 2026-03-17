Cuttack SCB Medical Fire: 13 deaths alleged in fire mishap

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Cuttack: Uncertainty and grief prevails among relatives of patients following the massive fire at the Cuttack SCB Trauma Casualty on early Monday morning.

Relatives have alleged that despite 24 hours passing since the incident, hospital authorities have remained silent and are not providing clear information regarding the casualties. While Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had initially reported 10 deaths yesterday.

Family members of the deceased claim that these additional deaths occurred between yesterday afternoon and night. However, the SCB authorities have yet to release any formal data or official confirmation regarding these figures.

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In response to the tragedy, the State Home Department has issued a formal notification initiating a judicial inquiry. Retired Justice Laxmidhar Biswal has been appointed to lead the investigation. The department has directed for the probe to be completed with the report submitted within 60 days.

The inquiry will focus on the circumstances under which the fire broke out in the ICU, whether the hospital’s fire safety measures were adequate, and who is responsible for any potential negligence or lapses.