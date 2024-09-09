Cuttack: SCB Medical conducts second liver transplantation as woman donates organ to husband

Cuttack: Doctors at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack today conducted second liver transplantation successfully as a woman donated the organ to her husband.

A team of doctors from AIG Hyderabad and SCB carried out the successful liver transplantation on one Manas Muduli of Nayagarh area. His wife Chhabi Mallick donated the liver. Some selected pharmacists and nurses of both IG Hyderabad and SCB also assisted in the surgery.

Meanwhile, the health condition of both Manas and Chhabi are stated to be stable. Both of them have been admitted at the ICU Department of the hospital.

While speaking to the media persons about the organ transplantation, Professor & HOD Dr Manoj Kumar Pattnaik said, “It is matter of great happiness and pride we conducted the second liver transplantation at SCB Medical. The patient on whom the liver was transplanted is Manas Muduli of Nayagarh. He was suffering from different liver-related diseases including liver cirrhosis for the last five years. He was helpless as he belongs to a very poor family.”

“We conducted all test and liver transplantation here free of cost. The liver transplantation began at 8 AM and concluded at around 6 PM. Both the donor and the recipient have been shifted to the ICU and their health condition is stable,” he added.

Notably, the hospital had conducted its first liver transplantation on April 3 on a patient from Cuttack. Though several liver transplantations were done at state’s different private hospitals, including three cases at KIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar, this is the second such liver transplantation done at the government-run hospital.

