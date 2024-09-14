Cuttack SCB Medical College to start PhD in Dept of Haematology

SCB Medical College to start PhD
Cuttack: The SCB Medical College in Cuttack of Odisha is going to start PhD programme. First the PhD course will be commenced in the Department of Haematology.

As per reports, Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling announced recently at the 14th Annual Congress of Odisha that Cuttack SCB Medical College will start PhD course. First the PhD course will be started in the Department of Haematology.

This will be Odisha’s first PhD program in medical courses.

