Cuttack SCB Medical College Data Entry Operator Arrested For Rs 1.40 Crore Fraud

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Cuttack: A data entry operator of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack in Odisha has been arrested for alleged financial fraud of Rs 1.40 crore.

The accused, who was working in the office of the Superintendent of SCB Medical College, was earlier detained by Mangalabag Police for questioning after the Superintendent lodged a complaint alleging misappropriation of funds.

Mangalabag Police has registered a case under Section 316(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Preliminary investigation has revealed that 207 transactions were made to a single bank account in the last 10 years. The operator was handling salary-related work of employees, which is suspected to have been misused to divert funds.

Police said investigation is underway to ascertain how the financial irregularity took place, whether more persons are involved, and where the siphoned money was spent.