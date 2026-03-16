Cuttack SCB fire incident: PM speaks to CM for high-level investigation

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Cuttack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi regarding the fire incident at SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack.

Today, CM Majhi shared on social media X that he had a detailed discussion with the PM, apprising him of the emergency measures taken to address the situation, the evacuation process, and the special medical care being provided to those affected.

He also informed PM Modi about the high-level judicial inquiry ordered by the state government to investigate the incident.

CM Majhi assured that all departments and teams concerned are working continuously with full coordination to manage the situation.

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Expressing gratitude for the PM’s sympathetic concern, CM Majhi appreciated his commitment to provide necessary assistance during this sensitive time.

କଟକ ଏସସିବି ମେଡିକାଲ କଲେଜରେ ଘଟିଥିବା ଅଭାବନୀୟ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ମାନ୍ୟବର ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @narendramodi ଜୀ ମୋ ସହ ଟେଲିଫୋନ ଯୋଗେ କଥା ହୋଇ ବିସ୍ତୃତ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସମସ୍ତ ପ୍ରଭାବିତଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରାଯାଇଥିବା ଜରୁରୀକାଳୀନ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ, ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତର ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ଏବଂ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ଯୋଗାଇ ଦିଆଯାଉଥିବା… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) March 16, 2026