Cuttack Collector withholds salaries of 7 block DEOs over MNREGA work

Cuttack: The Cuttack Collector has issued an order to withhold the salary of 7 block DEOs.

The Collector during the review of the MRNEGA work was dissatisfied. He ordered to withhold the salary of these from October to December.

The MRNEGA work is not done properly in Athgarh, Banki, Salepur, Mahanga, Nishchintkoili, Narasinghpur and Tangi Choudwar blocks said the letter.

The BDOs of these blocks have been ordered to withhold the salary. Salepur BDO has taken strict action for negligence in MRNEGA and Rural Housing Scheme work.

Salepur BDO has stopped the salary of Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, PEO and ADEO of Salepur block.

The salary of all officers will be stopped until the target is met. Salepur DEO has taken such a strict approach after the review of the District Magistrate found that there was negligence in the work.