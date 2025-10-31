Cuttack: Ruckus erupts during CMC council meeting

Advertisement

Cuttack: In a bizarre incident, the Cuttack Mayor and the Commissioner of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) were forced to quit a meeting and leave the premises after a ruckus erupted during the Council meeting today.

According to reports, glasses were broken, a microphone was damaged, and chairs were hurled by some corporators, prompting another corporator to object, which further escalated the dispute.

The situation turned so ugly that the Mayor and Commissioner walked out of the meeting hall, and the meeting was adjourned.

Watch the video here: