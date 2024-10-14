Cuttack: RPF recovers woman journalist’s missing luggages containing camera, cash and other items

Bhubaneswar: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Cuttack, recovered a woman journalist’s missing luggages containing camera, cash and other items and handed them over to her.

According to reports, the RPF, Cuttack received complaint through Rail Madad (139) about missing/left behind of the luggages in train No.22863 Howrah-Bangalore Humsafar Express.

On getting complaint, IIC RPF CTC instructed to Officer’s and Staff to search the train on arrival at CTC as the left behind luggages containing Camera, Cash and other items was related with the woman journalist namely Swati Sri of Yehlanka in Banglore.

Subsequently on arrival of the above train at Cuttack Railway station Platform No.03, the on duty Officers and staff thoroughly checked the train & could able the recovered the left behind/luggages from Coach No.B-10, Seat No.63 [AC Coach].

After recovered the luggages matter informed the complainant, who was available at Balasore. She attended RPF Post CTC & informed that, she is working in electronic media at Bangalore [Praja TV] and a week back she had gone to cover “Durga Puja” festival & some other news related with Kolkata.

After completion of festival today she boarded in Humsafar Express from Howrah and when the train stopped at Balasore station, she got down to purchase “Nandini Milk.” In the meantime, the train had left the platform.

Soon, she lodged an online complaint and finally RPF CTC recovered her luggages including camera, cash Rs 5000 and other items.

After getting her luggages back, Swati Sri extremely appreciated the act of RPF CTC and thanked them.