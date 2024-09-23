Cuttack: Ranihat Durgapuja Committee President narrowly escapes, his 2-wheeler gets crushed under truck

Cuttack: The Ranihat Durgapuja Committee President has narrowly escaped from a truck accident on Monday. A speeding truck hit his 2 wheeler, but he got saved as he was thrown away by the collision while his vehicle got crushed under the truck.

As per reports, Bijaya Sahu, the president of Ranihat Durga Puja Committee in Cuttack of Odisha was going in a scooty today when a truck hit his vehicle on the overbridge of Malgodam near College Chhaka. However, astonishingly, though his vehicle got pulled under the truck, he was fortunately thrown away to the other side and narrowly saved.

It is being discussed that ahead of Dussehra he got saved from a lethal danger, due to the blessings of Goddess Durga. Noteworthy to mention that he is the president of the Ranihat Durgapuja Committee.