Cuttack, Puri districts shut schools for three days, class timing changed in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Balasore districts

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Bhubaneswar: In view of the rising temperatures, the district administrations of Cuttack and Puri announced the temporary closure of all schools and anganwadi centres.

As per the announcements, the classes of the students from Shishu Vatika to Class XII at all government, government-aided, and privately managed schools will remain suspended between April 21 and April 23.

However, the supplementary examinations of Class V and Class VIII will continue as per their schedules with necessary arrangements. Besides, all administrative activities, including admissions, official work, and census-related duties will also continue.

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While the staffs have been directed to remain present in their respective schools, the officials have been directed to ensure availability of safe drinking water, Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), first-aid facilities, and proper ventilation to combat the scorching heatwave conditions.

Meanwhile, the Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Balaosre district administrations changed the class timings as part of precautionary measures in view of the rising temperatures. Classes of all the schools coming under these districts will be held from 6.30 AM to 9 AM till further order.

Also Read: Schools In Ganjam District Closed For 3 Days Due To Intense Heatwave Conditions