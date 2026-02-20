Cuttack: Police bust Press Colony murder, 5 including Nandu arrested, watch

Advertisement

Cuttack: Police have busted the Press Colony murder on Friday while 5 persons including Nandu have been arrested.

It has been found that joking turned into argument and then shooting which ultimately led to the killing. At least 5 accused persons including Nandu has been arrested. Accused Utkal Keshari Pasayat had opened fire with a gun. The gun was brought by Nandu alias Abhijit Mohanty.

Following the crime, multiple teams were formed to investigate the incident.

On the day of the incident, 6 people were drinking alcohol at a party. Utkal Keshari Pasayat had gone out with a gun. First, a joke started which turned ugly and turned into a verbal spat leading to gunfire.

After the shooting, the other accused allegedly did not immediately take Soumya Ranjan Jena to the hospital. Later, Nandu and Om took the deceased Soumya to a nearby private hospital.

Many of those arrested have criminal cases against them. The police have seized 2 scooties, a car and a mobile phone from them.

