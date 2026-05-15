Cuttack: Patient dies as ambulance runs out of fuel on Kathajodi bridge!

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Cuttack: The scarcity of fuel in Odisha has reportedly affected even the medical emergency vehicles to some extend that a patient died allegedly as an ambulance could not reach the hospital as it run out of fuel midway.

As claimed by the family members of the patient, who has been identified as Prakash Kumar Tanti of Kendrapara, they had admitted him at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for the treatment of a poisoning-related illness.

However, as his condition deteriorated further, the family members arranged a private ambulance and were shifting him to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for advanced medication.

But unfortunately, the ambulance came to a halt on the bridge over the Kathajodi river after running out of fuel, alleged Prakash’s family members. They also claimed that the oxygen support inside the ambulance had also stopped following which he died on the spot.

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On the other hand, the staff and management of the ambulance services denied the allegation clarifying that the emergency vehicle stopped midway due to technical error (the gearbox did not function) and not due to fuel shortage. It had enough fuel to transport the patients, they claimed.

Meanwhile, the heart-wrenching incident triggered outrage among the family members of the deceased patients and general public, who demanded an investigation to find out the reality.