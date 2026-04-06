Cuttack: Passenger bus crashes into divider in Badambadi area, watch

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Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a passenger bus crashed into the road divider and met with an accident in Cuttack of Odisha, in the early hours of today.

Fortunately, all the passengers who were onboard at the time of the mishap, escaped unhurt. Adding to the danger, an iron bar of the road divider had penetrated into the bus. But fortunately nobody sustained any injury.

The Badambadi Police rushed to the spot and swung into action. The bus was cleared from the road by the Fire Services Department. With the help of the fire brigade, the bus was moved off the road. The police are investigating the incident.

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