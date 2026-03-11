Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance launches DA searches at 7 locations of Kantapara Tahasildar, watch

Advertisement

Cuttack: Today i.e on 11-03-2026, on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets ( DA) to the known sources of income by Prasanna Samantaray, Tahasildar, Kantapara, Dist-Cuttack, Odisha simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance.

The searches are being led by 2 Additional SPs, 8 DSPs, 11 Inspectors, 5 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Vigilance, Cuttack at his following 7 places in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar (Khordha), Puri, and Kendrapara districts.

One residential triple storeyed building located in Mauza-Kesara, P.S. – Saheednagar, Bhubaneswar. Another residential triple storeyed building (under construction) in Mauza-Kesara, P.S. – Saheednagar, Bhubaneswar. His paternal house located at Vill:-Duchhia, Alibada, PS- Gadisagada, Dist: Puri. House of his relative located at Laxmisagar, Bhubaneswar. Office chamber of Sri Prasanna Samantaray, Tahasildar at Kantapada, P.S- Oldtapur, Dist-Cuttack. Residential house of his another relative at Badapaldia, P.O. /PS- Marshaghai, Dist.-Kendrapara. His residential Govt. Quarter located at Kantapada, P.S- Oldtapur, Dist-Cuttack.

Searches continuing. Further report follows.

