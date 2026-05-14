Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance Arrests District Education Office Staffer for Rs. 51.53 Lakh Embezzlement

Advertisement

Cuttack: In a major crackdown on financial irregularities within the office of DEO, Cuttack, the Odisha Vigilance has arrested today Subash Chandra Sahoo (Staffer of DEO), A/p , Sidheswar Vidyamandir, Naraj, Baranga.

Sahoo is accused of misappropriating Government funds amounting to Rs. 51,53,640 during his tenure at the Office of the District Education Officer (DEO), Cuttack.

The arrest follows a meticulous investigation by the Odisha Vigilance into discrepancies found in the salary disbursement records between December 31, 2018, and October 16, 2021.

Advertisement

The investigation revealed a sophisticated digital fraud involving the manipulation of government portals. Sahoo, while attached to the accounts section of O/o DEO was tasked with maintaining the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) and Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS). He allegedly gained unauthorized access to the credentials of the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO).

​He fraudulently inserted the names of four outsiders into the HRMS portal, categorizing them as employees entitled to government salaries. Salaries were generated and credited to the accounts of these four individuals. On the same day the funds were credited to the outsiders, the total amount was systematically transferred into Sahoo’s personal bank account.

​​In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance P.S. Case No. 18/2026 under Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018 has been registered against Sahoo and he is being forwarded today to the Court.