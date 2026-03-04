Cuttack: Minor boy drowns near T Bridge while gone to bathe after playing Holi

Narasinghpur: In a tragic incident a minor boy drowned near the T Bridge in Badamba area in Cuttack district of Odisha while he had gone to take bathe after playing Holi today. The incident took place near the temporary bridge near T Bridge.

The deceased minor boy has been identified as Jiban Behera of Tunpur village in Badamba area.

As per the information received, three minor boys from Tunpur had gone to the T Bridge to take bathe after playing Holi. While they were taking bathe somehow Jiban swept into the deep water and washed away.

After getting information about the mishap, the fire service department officers from Baideshwar in Banki area reached the spot and rescued the minor boy from the Mahanadi’s water stream and rushed him to Badamba hospital. However, the doctor there declared him dead.

A pal of gloom has descended in the village following the sad demise of the boy.