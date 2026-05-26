Cuttack: Minor boy drowns in Mahanadi, rescue operation underway

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Cuttack: A minor boy was reportedly drowned in the Mahanadi River in Cuttack of Odisha on Tuesday. He reportedly went missing in the River as he was taking bath in Ayatpur area along with his friends. A search operation is underway to trace him out.

As per reports, 4 friends had gone to take bathe in the Mahanadi in Ayatpur area of Cuttack city today. When they were taking bath, somehow a minor boy pulled inside the deep water and drowned.

As per reports, a 14-year-old minor boy from Garam village drowned in the River while taking bath in the River today. His friends tried to rescue him but failed.

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After getting alerted, a Fire Brigade team from Chauliaganj Fire Station reached the accident site and initiated a rescue operation. Kanderpur police also reached the spot and initiated probe.

The search operation is underway. By the time this report was written, the missing boy had not been traced out.