Cuttack: Man a threatens traffic cop with gun for taking action over illegal parking, arrested

Cuttack: A man was today arrested by the Daraghabazar Police on charges of threatening a traffic cop with a gun for taking action against him over illegal parking in Cuttack City.

One Bhabani Sankar Mohanty had reportedly parked his vehicle illegally at a restricted area in Barapatthar on October 17. Seeing this, a traffic police, who was on duty, asked him to remove the car from there. However, instead of following the cop’s direction, Bhabani indulged in a heated argument with him.

Later, when the traffic police tried to take the photo of Bhabani’s car to issue a challan, the latter got furious further and showed a gun to the former and threatened to kill him.

In this regard, the traffic police filed a case at the Daraghabazar Police against Bhabani on October 21, based on which, the special squad of the police arrested Bhabani and forwarded him to the court yesterday. A Toyota Fortuner car was also seized from his possession, but the gun he used to threaten the traffic cop was missing.

A probe by the police is underway to find out the gun and to ascertained either he had possessed it illegally, without any documents, said sources adding that as many as four cases are pending against the accused at different police stations.

