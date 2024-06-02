Cuttack: Luna rider crushed by bus to death at Madhupatna chhaka

Cuttack/ Kendrapara: In a tragic incident a man was killed after being crushed by a speeding bus in Cuttack of Odisha on Sunday. The incident took place at the Madhupatna traffic chowk.

As per reports, the man was going somewhere riding a Luna moped. When he was crossing Madhupatna chhaka a speeding bus crushed him. As a result he was killed on the spot.

In another incident today, an old man was killed in a road mishap in Kendrapara district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Goudagan village under Kudangiri Police limits of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Purastam Swain. The accused has been identified as Amar Parida of Jampada.

As per reports, the old man was walking on the canal road when a speeding bike came from the rear side and hit him from the back. As a result, the old man was reportedly died on the spot only.

Also, the bike rider Amar Parida sustained injury in the accident. He has been admitted to Kendrapara District Headquarter Hospital for treatment.