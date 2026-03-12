Cuttack: Kantapara Tahasildar Prasana Samantaray arrested by Odisha Vigilance in DA case

Advertisement

Cuttack: Prasanna Samantaray, Tahasildar, Kantapara in Cuttack district of Odisha has been placed under arrest by Odisha Vigilance. He will be forwarded today to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack for possession of disproportionate assets.

Based on searches conducted on properties of Prasanna Samantaray, OAS, Tahasildar, Kantapara he was found in possession of disproportionate assets including 2 multi storeyed buildings and 7 high value plots in Bhubaneswar, cash Rs.2.17 lakhs, etc., which he could not explain satisfactorily.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case No.12/2026 under Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018 has been registered against Prasanna Samantaray, Tahasildar, Kantapara, Dist-Cuttack.

Watch the video here: