Cuttack: Judicial probe ordered into SCB Medical fire tragedy

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Cuttack: The Odisha Home Department has ordered a judicial inquiry into the fire incident at SCB Medical College and Hospital. An official notification has been issued in this regard.

Retired judge Laxmidhar Biswal has been appointed to lead the investigation. He has been directed to submit the inquiry report within 60 days.

The probe will examine the circumstances under which the fire broke out in the ICU, whether proper fire safety measures were in place at the hospital, and who is responsible for any lapses leading to the incident.

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According to reports, the fire broke out suddenly around 3 AM on the first floor of the hospital. Allegations have surfaced that negligence and lack of adequate fire safety arrangements by hospital authorities led to the deaths of 11 patients so far.

On receiving information, the hospital fire unit rushed to the spot and attempted to control the blaze. Later, three fire tenders arrived to assist in dousing the fire. Patients from the ICU were immediately evacuated, and critically ill patients were shifted to the New Medicine ICU.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi visited the hospital and first inspected the New Medicine ward. The Health Secretary, Cuttack District Collector, and Cuttack DCP were also present at the scene, monitoring the situation.