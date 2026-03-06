Cuttack: Gold chain, cash looted at gunpoint in shop in Nischintakoili area

Nischintakoili: In a shocking incident, miscreants looted a gold chain and cash at gunpoint from a shopkeeper in Cuttack district, Odisha, on Friday. The daylight robbery occurred at Goppur under Nischintakoili police station.

The victim, Ajay Kumar Swain, proprietor of Pateswari Traders, was sitting in his shop near Pansapadia Chowk when three men in a Bolero vehicle arrived.

Brandishing a pistol, they attacked Ajay with an iron chain, smashing his head, and looted Rs. 26,000 in cash and a gold chain from his neck.

As Ajay screamed, locals and shopkeepers rushed to his rescue, but the miscreants fled.

Ajay was admitted to Nishchintkoili Community Health Centre and later shifted to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital due to deteriorating health.

The police have initiated an investigation, and CCTV footage is available. Further probe is underway.