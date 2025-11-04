Cuttack: Famous Gaja Bhoga offered to Lord Shiva at Dhabaleswar temple

Advertisement

Athagarh: The famous ‘Gaja Bhoga’ was offered to Lord Shiva at Dhabaleswar temple like every year on the occasion of ‘Bada Osa’ at Athagarh in Cuttack district late on Monday night.

The ‘Bhoga’ was offered to the Lord at midnight after the opening of Pahada amid ‘Trayodashi’ and Chaturdashi’ ‘Tithi’ following the completion of a series of rituals.

Advertisement

The Gaja Bhoga is made of rice, jaggery, coconut, flour and cardamom.

Thousands of devotees have gathered to offer their prayers. The devotees take dip in Mahanadi river after getting the Gaja Bhoga. The administration has made extensive arrangements to ensure smooth and orderly darshan. For the safety of devotees, police, ODRAF and fire safety personnel were deployed at the shrine in Athagarh.