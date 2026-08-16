Cuttack District Taekwondo Championship 2026 Concludes Successfully

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Cuttack: The Cuttack District Taekwondo Championship 2026, organized by the Cuttack District Taekwondo Sports Association, concluded successfully.

Over 235 players from various schools and taekwondo academies across the district participated in the championship. A total of 12 clubs from Cuttack district took part in the event.

SN Taekwondo Academy, CDA emerged as the overall champions of the tournament. Winners were felicitated with medals, trophies and certificates.

The competition was held across multiple age categories including Pee-Wee, Sub-Junior, Cadet, Junior and Senior divisions.

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The inaugural ceremony was graced by Abhijit Pal, Secretary of the Odisha Olympic Association, who attended as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the championship.

The closing ceremony was attended by MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi, Surendranath Kanda, Founder of Bharat Masala, Bandita Das, Principal of Indira Gandhi Women’s College, Santosh Kumar Mohanty, Secretary of Odisha Taekwondo Association, Krushna Chandra Das, President of Cuttack District Taekwondo Sports Association and President of Odisha Taekwondo Association, and Vice President Chandan Kumar Sahu.

Sudipta Nanda, General Secretary of Cuttack District Taekwondo Sports Association, delivered the vote of thanks.

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