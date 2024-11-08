Cuttack district administration bans footpath vending during Bali Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Cuttack District administration following the direction of the Orissa High Court today prohibited makeshift vendors from doing business on footpaths during the Bali Yatra,

“…I Shri Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, I.A.S., Collector & District Magistrate, Cuttack in exercise of the power conferred upon U/s 163(2) of BNSS, 2023 do herby promulgate prohibitory order to erect/install their shops on footpaths of Mahanadi Ring Road from Jobra to Chahata, Upper & Lower Baliyatra Ground for allocation in favour of them in order to ascertain their livelihood, necessary space will be allotted to the street vendors on receipt of the necessary user fee w.e.f from date of issue of this order till 24.11.2024,” read the notification issued by the collector.

“Any person who contravenes this order shall be li8able to be punished in accordance with the provision of law. The emergent nature of case and circumstances do not permit serving of notice to the concerned in due time and hence this order is passed ex parte U/s 163(2) of Bharatiya Nagarika Surakshya Sanhita, 2023,” it added.

The world famous Cuttack Bali Jatra is slated to be held between November 15 to and November 22.