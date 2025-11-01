Cuttack: Devotees throng Dhabaleswar temple on first day of Panchuka

Advertisement

Athagarh: The Panchuka, the last five days of the holy Kartika month, have begun from today at Dhabaleswar holy shrine in Cuttack district of Odisha.

Devotees are visiting the temple in a large number to get darshan of lord Dhabaleswar on the starting of the holy Panchuka.

On the first day of Panchuka, the lord was seen in Ashutosh besha.

For crowd and traffic management, the authorities have prepared parking at three places and traffic posts at 14 places near the temple. To keep an eye on the safety of the devotees, as many as 32 CCTV cameras have been installed at various places of the temple premises.

The two wheelers have been arranged to enter from Nuapatana chhak and park at Paikapur stand and the four wheeler vehicles are to enter from NH55and go through Bali chhak and head in the Suniamuha road and be parked at Bidyapur and Dhabaleswar police outpost ground.

As many as two additional SP, eight DSP, twenty IIC along with 200 police officers have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area. For emergency situations, the ODRAF and fire service units have also been stationed near the temple.

During the five days of Panchuka, the people refrain from all types of non-vegetarian food.

