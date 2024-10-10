Cuttack: DEO, Hepaetology Dept, SCB Medical College Hospital in vigilance net

Cuttack: The Data Entry Operator (DEO) at the Hepaetology Department of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack of Odisha was trapped by the sleuths of Odisha Vigilance on Thursday while he was taking bribe.

The accused has been identified as Smruti Ranjan Sahoo, DEO at Department of Hepaetology Department at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

As per reports, today a short while ago Smruti Ranjan Sahoo, functioning as Data Entry Operator (DEO) in Department of Hepaetology Department at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.2000 (Two thousand) from the son of a poor patient who is undergoing treatment at SCBMCH for Hepatitis C. He was reportedly taking the bribe for issuing prescribed medicines.

The medicines are distributed free of cost by Govt. But, Sahoo, DEO demanded bribe from the son of the poor patient and denied to provide the same if his demand was not met.

Finding no other way, the son of the patient reported the matter to Vigilance Authority. Accordingly, Sahoo (DEO), was nabbed today while taking the bribe amount from the complainant. The entire bribe money has been recovered from accused Sahoo and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Sahoo from DA angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no 30/2024 U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.

Investigation is in progress against accused Sahoo, DEO. Detailed report follows.