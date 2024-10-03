Cuttack: Dates for Panchaka Brata and Bada Osha at Dhabaleswar Temple finalised, check details

Cuttack: The dates for the famous Panchaka Brata and Bada Osha rituals at the Dhabaleswar Temple in Cuttack City was finalised during a preparatory meeting today.

As decided in the meeting, held under the chairmanship of Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, the Panchaka Brata rituals will be held between November 12 and November 15 while the Bada Osha will be observed on November 13.

The Bada Singhar Besha of Baba Dhabaleswar will be conducted on November 13 and the Gaja Bhoga will be offered to the deity on the same night. However, the Bhoga will be distributed to the devotees on November 14.

The meeting also decided to celebrate the Kartika Brata from October 18 to November 15 at Dhabaleswar temple. It will conclude with the Boita Utsav.

Expecting huge rush of the devotees, the meeting also decided to make special security arrangement to ensure hassle-free observation of the Kartika Brata and Bada Osha.