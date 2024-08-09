Cuttack: Crane collapses while construction was underway for SCB medical expansion, several workers injured

Cuttack: In an unfortunate incident, a crane reportedly collapsed while construction work for expansion of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack City was going on this afternoon.

According to sources, over 50 workers were engaged for the expansion work and the crane was used to lift goods to the tenth floor of the building. However, the crane collapsed this afternoon, due to which several workers were injured. Three of them- Ansari Bag, Dinbadhu Behera and Bansiraj Mallick – are said to have sustained critical injuries.

All the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment, added the sources.

While it is not known under what circumstances the crane collapsed, a rescue operation has been started to recuse the workers who are trapped, if any.

The statements of the concerned officials are yet to be received.