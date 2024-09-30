Cuttack collector issues guidelines for Durga Puja: DJ and sound system more than 65 decibel are…

By Subadh Nayak
Cuttack: Cuttack collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde today issued a special guideline for the upcoming Durga Puja celebration.

Highly noise producing DJ and sound system more than 65 decibel are not allowed at the Puja Pandals/ Emersion Rallies/ Processions during observation of various festivals, the notification said.

Fire guns and other fire emitting devices/elements laser lights shall not be allowed within the premises of Puja pandals/ emersion rallies/ processions during this festival season as well as in Balijatra Cuttack Utsav, 2024, it added.

The collector further said that highly, noise producing and inflammable fire crackers are not allowed during this festive season and in Balijatra, Cuttack Utsav, 2024.

IICs with help of Executive Magistrates shall enforce this order in letter and spirit and any person who contravenes this order shall be liable to be punished in accordance with the provision of law, Shinde warned.

