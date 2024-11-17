Cuttack Collector grants permission to use sound systems in Bali Yatra till 10.30 PM

Cuttack: A day after police stopped the performance of noted Ollywood singer Asima Panda at Cuttack Bali Yatra due to overtime, the district administration today granted permission to use sound systems/loudspeakers till 10.30 PM.

Cuttack Collector & District Magistrate Datatraya Bhausaheb Shinde in a notification said that cultural troupes from different countries, state and districts are invited to show case their culture, tradition and reach heritage during observation the Bali Yatra at Ganakabi Baishnab Pani Mancha and Akshay Mohanty Mancha, he said adding that everyday lakhs of people from across the State are coming to the historic Bali Yatra to witness the Asia’s largest open trade fair which is also recognised as State Level Utsav to showcase its rich heritage and enjoy cultural programmes.

“…In exercise of the power conferred upon U/s 5(3) of the Noise Pollution (Regulaton and Control) Rules, 2000 (As amended till 10/08,/2017 vide S.O. 2555(E) of Ministry of Environment & Forests, Govt of India) do hereby accord necessary permission to use the sound systems/loud speakers till 10:30 PM w.e.f. 17.11.2024 to 22.11.2024 of both Ganakabi Baishnab Pani Mancha & Akshay Mohanty Mancha at Lower Bali Yatra Ground in the larger interest of general public,” the Collector said.

He also designated the Additional District Magistrate, (General), Cuttack as the “Nodal Officer” for implementation of the directive.

It is to be noted here that police stopped the cultural event yesterday as it was being held beyond the 10 PM deadline. It had caused a massive resentment among the visitors with many of them demanding the extension of the deadline.