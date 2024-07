Cuttack collector Arindam Dakua posted as Private Secretary to Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today appointed IAS officer Arindam Dakua as the private secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

As per a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), 2011-batch IAS Arindam Dakua, currently serving as Cuttack Collector, has been posted as the Private Secretary to CM.

Likewise, 2012-batch IAS Anupam Shah appointed Additional Secretary to Majhi. Saha currently posted as Jagatsinghpur Collector.