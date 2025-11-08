Cuttack: CMC Health Department raids various food stalls in Bali Yatra

Advertisement

Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corportaion (CMC) Health Department has raided various food stalls in the lower area of Bali Yatra on Saturday. The team is inspecting hygiene, food quality, adulterated and stale food. The team is raiding under the leadership of CMC Health Officer.

Tghe team is discarding all the poor quality, stale and adulterated food items. The operation focused on identifying stale food, bad-quality oil, and improper use of synthetic colors to ensure visitor safety during the fair.

