Cuttack City Unit of Biju Janata Dal becomes Cuttack Mahanagar Organisational District

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Bhubaneswar: The Cuttack City Unit of Biju Janata Dal has been changed as Cuttack Mahanagar Organisational District, said an official order issued by BJD president Naveen Patnaik today.

“Cuttack City Unit of Biju Janata Dal is hereby declared as a new Organisational District named as “Cuttack Mahanagar,” the order read.

It further said that the operational area of the new Cuttack Mahanagar Organisational District will be the same as the jurisdiction of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

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The following leaders of Biju Janata Dal have been appointed as the President and Working Presidents of Cuttack Mahanagar Organisational District.

President- Swodesh Das

Working President- Jayadev Jena

Working President- Sanjay Baral