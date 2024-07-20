Cuttack: Case filed against Govt Press staff for allegedly sexually assaulting trainee girl

Cuttack: A case has been filed against a staff member of the Odisha Government Press in Khapuria of Cuttack on sexual assault charge. A trainee girl has brought the allegation.

As per reports, a trainee girl in the Press alleged that a staff of the Press sexually assaulted her on last July 18 after giving her lift in the vehicle. The victim wrote a complaint alleging the sexual assault charge and handed over it to a senior official of the Govt Press.

The Govt Press later informed about the complaint/allegation of the victim to Madhupatna Police in a letter. On this basis Police have registered a case.