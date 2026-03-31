Cuttack: Car, bike reduced to ashes in fire mishap near High Court

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Cuttack: A fire broke out in Cuttack of Odisha on Tuesday that engulfed a car and bike parked near the High Court wall in Cuttack, Odisha leaving both vehicles reduced to ashes. The blaze, which broke out on Tuesday, destroyed the two-wheeler and severely damaged the car.

Fire department officials and police arrived at the scene, and the flames were brought under control. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and an investigation is underway.

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The incident has sparked concerns about safety and security in the area. Authorities are urging locals to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Also read: Appropriation Bill to be passed in Odisha Assembly today