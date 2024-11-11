Cuttack: Bull attack leaves elderly man dead in Bidanasi

By Himanshu
Cuttack: Bull attack leaves elderly man dead

Cuttack: Bull attack has left an elderly man dead in Bidanasi are of Cuttack city in Odisha on Monday morning. The tragic incident took place near the Bhuasuni pitha in Bidanasi area of the silver city.

The deceased has been identified as a permanent resident of Bidanasi area in Cuttack.

As per reports, the body of the senior citizen was found today in the field near Bhuasuni Pitha under Bidanasi Police Station limits in Cuttack.

The police personnel of Bidanasi police station reached the spot after getting information about the tragic incident and seized the body and sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital. Police also sought help of the fire services department and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to catch the bull that attacked the man.

It is to be noted that the same bull had chased and attacked about 10 people a few days ago.

