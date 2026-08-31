Cuttack: Body of youth recovered from Kathajodi River, Watch

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Cuttack: A body has reportedly been recovered from the Kathajodi River in Cuttack of Odisha on Monday morning. The Fire Services personnel recovered the body of a youth from the river near Lalbag Police Station.

The identity of the deceased youth is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, a youth had reportedly gone missing after drowning in this river on Saturday. So, whether the body recovered today is that of the missing youth or this is a different youth that is being investigated.

According to information, a youth had gone missing after drowning near the Kathajodi Vihar’s Tarini Basti area on Saturday afternoon. A search operation was launched by the Bidanasi Fire Station.

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Today, after recovering the body, the Fire Services personnel handed it over to the police. The Commissionerate Police has started an investigation to ascertain the identity of the youth.

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