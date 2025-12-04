Cuttack: Body of missing youth recovered in Birupa River car incident, watch

Advertisement

Cuttack: The body of Udit Narayan Sahu, the missing youth, has been recovered from the Birupa River in Cuttack where his car had plunged into the water yesterday.

The 16-hour-long search operation, involving ODRAF, fire brigade teams, and scuba divers, finally yielded results, with the body recovered from the river.

The incident occurred when the car, carrying two youths, entered the river at Panda Sahi Ghat in Fakirpur, Cuttack, at high speed. One person was rescued immediately, but Udit went missing. The car was recovered from the river late last night, but the youth’s body was found only after an extensive search operation.

The search was called off at midnight yesterday due to darkness but resumed today, ultimately leading to the recovery of Udit’s body. The youth, a resident of Lingipur area under Dhauli police station in Bhubaneswar, had been identified as Atul alias Udit Narayan Sahu.

Watch the video here: